Alaya F sizzles in a blue bikini in the Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2022
Alaya F is enjoying her amazing vacation these days in the Maldives. The actress is again back with her sizzling hot bikini look from the trip.
Taking to her social media, the actress shared some really hot and sensual pictures in a blue bikini that captured the perfect scenic beauty of Maldives beach while Alaya posed her hotness at its best.
She wrote the caption, "My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses."
From her fitness pictures to her sensual avatars, Alaya F has been constantly sharing glimpses of her Maldives vacation with her fans.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.
