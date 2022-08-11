Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan' premiere red carpet in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2022

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan' held its premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor attended the event with the entire star cast which comprised of his onscreen sisters too.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Among those who graced the occasion were Akshay’s co-stars Bhumi Pednekar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sadia Khateeb

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Khanna

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sahejmeen Kaur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Smrithi Srikanth

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Director Aanand L Rai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also present were Huma Qureshi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonal Chauhan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rupali Ganguly

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Kaushal with parents Sham and Veena

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

