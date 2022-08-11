Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan' premiere red carpet in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2022
The makers of Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan' held its premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The actor attended the event with the entire star cast which comprised of his onscreen sisters too.
Among those who graced the occasion were Akshay’s co-stars Bhumi Pednekar
Sadia Khateeb
Deepika Khanna
Sahejmeen Kaur
Smrithi Srikanth
Director Aanand L Rai
Also present were Huma Qureshi
Sonal Chauhan
Rupali Ganguly
Sunny Kaushal with parents Sham and Veena
Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur
