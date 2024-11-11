Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Have A Hera Pheri Reunion In Mumbai!

By: Sachin T | November 11, 2024
Fans were in for a treat on Monday after the Hera Pheri trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, made a splash at the Mumbai airport
Akshay looked dapper in a black shirt and checkered grey pants and was all smiles as he posed for the paps
'Anna' Suniel Shetty made heads turn in a white t-shirt and matching pants
The trio was completed by veteran actor Paresh Rawal, aka the OG Babu Bhaiyya of Hera Pheri
The three stars had a ball as the paps gushed over the Hera Pheri reunion
Akshay was also seen poking fun at Paresh Rawal, sending fans on a nostalgia trip
The reunion of the trio also sparked rumours of Hera Pheri 3 finally going on floors
The three too had earlier expressed their wish to revive the Hera Pheri franchise and looks like they are finally set to fulfill the dream of their fans