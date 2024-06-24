Akshay Kumar Joins BMC's Tree Plantation Drive In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | June 24, 2024
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined a tree plantation initiative organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 24
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Along with Akshay, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also planted a sapling
Reportedly, the initiative is planned with the motive of enhancing Mumbai's green cover
With this, the civic body aims at focusing on planting over 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Expressway in Bandra's Kherwadi area and promoting environmental sustainability
During the drive, Akshay was spotted in black shirt and green flared pants
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarfira, which also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal
Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 12
