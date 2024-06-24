Akshay Kumar Joins BMC's Tree Plantation Drive In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | June 24, 2024

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined a tree plantation initiative organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 24

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Along with Akshay, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also planted a sapling

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Reportedly, the initiative is planned with the motive of enhancing Mumbai's green cover

Photo by Varinder Chawla

With this, the civic body aims at focusing on planting over 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Expressway in Bandra's Kherwadi area and promoting environmental sustainability

Photo by Varinder Chawla

During the drive, Akshay was spotted in black shirt and green flared pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarfira, which also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 12

Photo by Varinder Chawla

