Ajay Devgn Birthday: Top 10 action movies of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
Ajay Devgn, one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, is known for his impressive performance in action movies
As the actor turns 54 on April 2 2023, let's have a look at his top 10 action movies so far
Bholaa (2023) - Ajay is seen pulling some unique and dangerous stunts in his latest release
Drishyam 2 (2022) and Drishyam (2015) - In this crime thriller, Ajay shows a little but worthy action scenes as he fights to protect his family
Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) - Ajay played a tought cop in this Rohit Shetty film, filled with action-packed sequences
Baadshaho (2017)- Set in 70s, this money heist thriller shows a group of thieves planning to rob a truck full of gold; Akshay is the mastermind
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010) - Ajay as an underworld gangster Sultan Mirza, is seen carrying out high octane action sequences
Khakee (2004) - He plays a former police officer and a ruthless criminal in this multi-starrer movie
Gangaajal (2003) - Based on the real life incidents, the films shows Ajay Devgn fighting against a corrupt system
Company (2002) - This is another gangster drama by the actor where he essays the role of Malik, a gangster who rises to power
Zameen (2003) - This thriller film revolves around a hijacked plane where Ajay plays a commando who is sent to rescue the passengers
