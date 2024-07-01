AI Features & Vegan Leather Design: Realme C63 Debuts In India At ₹8,999

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 01, 2024
Realme has launched C63 in India, priced at Rs 8,999.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The phone comes in two colors: Jade Green and Leather Blue, with the Leather Blue having a vegan leather finish.
It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, providing up to one hour of talk time on a quick charge.
It supports AI features like Air Gestures for touchless control, Rainwater Smart Touch for use with wet hands, and a collapsible Mini-Capsule for notifications.
The Realme C63 features a 6.74-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.
It includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.