A.G. Nadiadwala Funeral Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2022
Veteran Bollywood producer of multi-starrer masala films, Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following a prolonged illness.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was 91 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at the Breach Candy Hospital at around 3 am on Monday. The last rites were performed at the Irla Masjid cemetery in Vile Parle on Monday evening.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Gaffarbhai - as he was popularly known in the film industry - is survived by three sons, Firoze, Hafiz and Mushtaq, all into different branches of film industry, daughters, and his nephew Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also a well-known producer.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Gaffarbhai's funeral procession started from the Nadiadwalas' residence, 'Barkat', in Juhu with family members, film personalities, and others joining in.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Those in attendance were Sajid Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Abhishek Bachchan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Madhur Bhandarkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Abbas–Mustan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan Nadiadwala and son Subhan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jaaved Jaaferi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ahmed Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!