A.G. Nadiadwala Funeral Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2022

Veteran Bollywood producer of multi-starrer masala films, Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following a prolonged illness.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was 91 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at the Breach Candy Hospital at around 3 am on Monday. The last rites were performed at the Irla Masjid cemetery in Vile Parle on Monday evening.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gaffarbhai - as he was popularly known in the film industry - is survived by three sons, Firoze, Hafiz and Mushtaq, all into different branches of film industry, daughters, and his nephew Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also a well-known producer.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gaffarbhai's funeral procession started from the Nadiadwalas' residence, 'Barkat', in Juhu with family members, film personalities, and others joining in.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Those in attendance were Sajid Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhishek Bachchan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Madhur Bhandarkar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abbas–Mustan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan Nadiadwala and son Subhan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jaaved Jaaferi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ahmed Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

'Hera Pheri' producer AG Nadiadwala dies at 91; Ajay Devgn mourns his demise
Find out More