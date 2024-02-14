After Price Cut: Check The Revised Prices Of Electric Cars In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 14, 2024
Tata Motors cuts Nexon and Tiago EV prices by up to Rs 1,20,000.
The reduction is linked to a slight fall in battery cell costs for manufacturing electric cars.
Post-adjustment, Tata Tiago EV now begins at Rs 7.99 lakh in India.
Nexon EV's starting price reduced to Rs 14.49 lakh, and the long-range variant to Rs 16.99 lakh.
MG Motor India reduces prices for its small electric car, MG Comet EV, by Rs 99,000 to Rs 1.40 lakh.
MG Comet EV's three variants - Pace, Play, and Plush - now priced at Rs 6.99 lakh, Rs 7.88 lakh, and Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
In the larger ZS green SUV, MG introduces a new lower-priced entry variant at Rs 19 lakh, down from the previous starting price of Rs 22 lakh.
