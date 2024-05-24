Africa Day 2024: Explore These 7 Places On The 2nd Largest Continent In The World

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2024
Africa Day is observed every year on May 25. On this day, African Unity, currently the African Union, was established on May 25, 1963. The day is also celebrated to show the continent's unity, culture and diversity.
Lisbon Falls, a true gem of South Africa, is a place that will leave you in awe. As the highest waterfalls in Mpumalanga, this natural wonder is a testament to the breathtaking beauty that South Africa has to offer.
Drakensberg is another place to visit in South Africa. The majestic mountain range is one of the highest in the country. It is best known for hiking and for its panoramic views.
Motitsi Falls is located in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The falls offer breathtaking views of the crystal clear water that scatters in the surroundings.
Cape Town is famous for its beaches, which are surrounded by white sand, majestic mountains, and greenery. The beaches also provide scenic views of sunrise and sunset.
Marrakesh, also known as Marrakech, is a city in Morocco. The city is famous for its religious monuments and Kutubiaa Mosque is one of them. The mosque is the largest one in the city.
Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa, is a treasure trove of history. It was the home of the iconic freedom fighter Nelson Mandela and a visit to this city is a must for history lovers.
Cairo is one of the most famous places on the African continent. The Egyptian capital is known for having numerous Pyramid Complexes in its heart, which are among the seven wonders of the World.
