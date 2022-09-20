Rashid Khan turns 24! Here's a look at his cricket accomplishments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022

In his seven-year career as a cricketer, he has delivered notable match-winning performances, especially in T20Is. Let's have a look at them.....

Pic: BCCI-IPL

Youngest captain in ODI and Test : Leading his side against Scotland in 2018 in ODI and against Bangladesh in 2019 in Test match

Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets : The star spinner is the fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 100 wickets in ODI

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is : Rashid is the fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 100 in T20Is as well

Second highest wicket-taker in T20 format : In 351 matches, he has 482 wickets at an average of 17.87

Photo: Twitter/ KFC Big Bash League

ICC player of the decade in T20I : For his strong performance, he was awarded this title in 2020

IPL Winner with Gujarat Titans : He won the title with Gujarat Titans in their debut season in 2022

