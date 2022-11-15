Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Hottest pics of Bollywood's most eligible bachelor

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2022
Bollywood's handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on November 16, 2022
Aditya is the youngest of three siblings, his elder brothers being filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunal Roy Kapur
Bollywood was never a part of Aditya's plan. Instead, during his childhood, he always dreamt of becoming a cricketer
However, fate had different plans and he soon realised his love for the camera and the craft
Aditya initially started off as a VJ, and he marked his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the 2009 comedy-drama London Dreams
His tryst with supporting roles continued with 'Action Replayy' and 'Guzaarish', until in 2013, he became an overnight sensation as the lead Rahul Jaykar in 'Aashiqui 2'
Aditya has played many memorable roles in his career, some of them being Avi in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Dev in 'Kalank', Adavit in 'Malang' and Akash in 'Ludo'
Aditya has garnered a massive fan following, thanks to his acting chops and good looks
He was last seen in the film 'Rashtra Kavach OM' which failed to perform at the box office, However, his physical transformation for the film was hailed by his fans
