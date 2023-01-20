Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor arrive in style at The Night Manager trailer launch event

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager was launched at a grand event in Alibaug on January 20
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The cast and makers of the web series were present at the event
They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs
Aditya looked dapper as always in white t-shirt, brown jacket and black pants
Anil Kapoor also looked stylish in a brown outfit
The actors arrived at the event in a beach buggy
The Night Manager is an espionage thriller that revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer
The original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the Indian remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie.
The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17
The cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and others
