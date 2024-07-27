Aditya Roy Kapoor and Malaika Arora Turn Showstoppers At Indian Couture Week, Day 3

By: Rahul M | July 27, 2024
On day 3 of the India Couture Week, Siddarth Tytler and Kunal Rawal's collections were worth watching
Canva
Kunal Rawal unvieled his latest collection 'Sehra' that reflects elements of positive omens and traditions unique to Indian weddings
Malaika dazzled in a black embroidered glittery lehenga with golden motifs on it. The blouse of th eoutfit also had beautiful and intricate work.
The collection included crystals, sequins, rhinestones, and fur, that created a sense of grandeur. The outfits included bandhgalas, kurtas, sherwanis, gowns, dresses and corsets.
Aditya wore a deep blue colored sherwani with black dhoti pants. Kunal's designs combines rich traditions and modern luxury, with weaves crafted from across the country.
Siddarth Tytler's collection is inspired by Caligula and it features jewel tones like ruby, emerald, and royal blue, accented with gold and gunmetal.
Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dapper in Kunal Rawal's outfit and he not only walked the ramp but also shook a leg during Kunal's live performance.