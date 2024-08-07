Aditya Narayan Birthday: Check Out Hit Songs By The Singer

By: Rahul M | August 07, 2024
Popular host and singer Aditya Narayan celebrates his 37th birthday on August 7, 2024. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the some of the hit songs sung by the singer
All images from Aayush M | Pinterest
"Ji Huzoor" is one of the most powerful songs by the artist, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the video. It remains one of the favourites among the fans
"Tattad Tattad" is a song from the movie Ram Leela, sung by Aditya. The energetic song, performed by Ranvir Singh in the music video, is widely loved
"Main Dooba Rahoon" was released in the year 2020. Singer Aditya dedicated this love song to his fans
"Chaahata Dil Tumko" is a song from the Shaapit movie. It is special because the singer also made his acting debut in the film
Blending a fusion of classic and modern vocals, "Lillah" is another hit song by Aditya Narayan
Lastly, the dance and electro track "Yaara" is best enjoyed with your friends as you groove to the rhythm.
Thanks For Reading!