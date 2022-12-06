Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens
Most of the actors in the show are constantly a part of it ever since the beginning. However, in the past few years a lot of actors have made an exit from the show
Raj Anadkat, who essayed the role of Tapu, recently confirmed his exit from the show
Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta, left the the show a few months back and the news had sent shock waves to the viewers
Neha Mehta played the role of Anjali. She quit the show post pandemic when the shoot was resumed
Gurucharan Singh also called it quits and has been away from the small screens ever since. He played the role of Sodhi
Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and was a part of it for 4 years
Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel, however, after a few years, she too made an exit from the show and reportedly went abroad for studies
Bhavya Gandhi had essayed the role of Tapu, Jethalal and Daya's son in the show
Monika Bhadoriya portrayed the character of Bawri in the show for several years
Laal Singh had replaced Gurucharan in the show for some time and Dilkhush was roped in for the show when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal went on a maternity break
One of the most loved characters of Daya is played by Disha Vakani. However, the actress has been missing from the show for the last couple of years
