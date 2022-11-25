By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
In order to get into the skin of the character Bollywood celebs often transform themselves. So let's take a look at some actors who played supernatural creatures on screen -
In his latest release 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan plays the role of a man who turns into a werewolf
In the 2010 released adventure horror 'Hisss' Mallika Sherawat appeared as a shape-shifting serpent on screen
Kangana Ranaut played a female henchman who is created by fusing the serum of a woman and a chameleon in 'Krrish 3'
Akshay Kumar appeared as Pakshi Rajan in the 2018 science fiction action film '2.0'
At just 23 years old Sridevi captivated the audience with her role as an Ichchadhari Naagin in the 1986 fantasy film 'Nagina'
Sanjeev Kumar played an evil supernatural creature in the 1979 horror film 'Jaani Dushman'
The 1992 horror film 'Junoon' featured Rahul Roy as a supernatural creature similar to a tiger
Reena Roy is still remembered for her portrayal of the mythical character Ichchadhari Nagin in the 1976 released film 'Nagin'
Thanks For Reading!