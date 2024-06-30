Accelerate To Lift Off: The Volkswagen Golf R Gets A Facelift

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 30, 2024
The Volkswagen Golf R has gotten a facelift and comes with a reworked EA888 petrol engine.
The new upradge sweps in some interesting changes with a sharpers more intense appearance.
Inisde the car has a rejuvenated look with a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen with a temperature slider.
The turbocharged 2.0-litre four can give the top performance of 329bhp from the previous 316bhp.
The car can scale from 0-100 Kmph in 4.6 seconds.
The German car takes on the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit and Honda Civic Type R.
The Volkwagen Golf R facelift is estimated to be worth Rs 46 lakh.
