Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ special screening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2022

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan held a special screening of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Mumbai.

The actor who is hailed as Mr Perfectionist was joined by his son Junaid as well.

Although the film’s lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya gave it a miss, other celebs were in attendance to extend their support.

Those present included writer Atul Kulkarni

Shekhar Suman

Arjan Bajwa

Gurmeet Choudhary

Anand Pandit

Rajpal Yadav

Randeep Hooda

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti

