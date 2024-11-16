A Sneak Peek Into Ankit Gupta’s 36th Birthday Celebration In Goa

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 16, 2024
Maati Se Bandhi Dor fame Ankit Gupta recently celebrated his birthday along with his close friends in Goa.
The actor took to his Instagram handle to give a few glimpses into what his birthday getaway looked like.
Param Singh, the actor’s costar from his show Sadda Haq was also seen celebrating his birthday in Goa along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Rashmeet Sethi.
However, the most awaited picture for all the Priyankit fans definitely had to be a solo picture of the rumoured love birds.
The actor celebrated his 36th birthday on the 6th of November this year.
As for Ankit and Param’s friendship, it goes back to the time they shot together for their very successful show Sadda Haq on channel V.
On the work front, the actor is currently seen in Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor opposite Rutuja Bagwe.