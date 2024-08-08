A Modern-Day Chariot: Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet

By: G R Mukesh | August 08, 2024
The CLE's aggressive front apron, flared side sills, and diffuser-style rear valance highlight its athletic capabilities.
The three-layer "acoustic" soft top is expertly crafted to provide a cabin that is exceptionally quiet and beautiful for a long time.
The driver's 12.3-inch high-resolution color screen allows for customizable instrumentation.
The CLE continues a rich history of motorcycling outdoors. All four of its passengers have more cabin space thanks to its extended wheelbase.
With just a button press, you can activate the automated draft-stop feature known as AIRCAP, a Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet innovation.
With a clear driver focus, the roomy 2+2 cabin offers passengers a satisfying multisensory experience. Flowing dash is dotted with round vents that are slightly squared off.
