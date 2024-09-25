A Mid-Range Smartphone: Vivo V40e

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | September 25, 2024
Chinese phonemaker Vivo lauched its V40e series smartphone in India, starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, and Rs 30,999 for the 256GB variant.
The smartphone features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone supports dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and features a USB Type-C port.
It runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, and also offers advanced AI photo features like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer.
About the cameras, it has a dual 50MP rear cameras (main sensor with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide) plus a 50MP front camera, all capable of 4K video recording.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (4nm) with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.
It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging technology.
