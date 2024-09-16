A Gamer's Friend: The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

By: Juviraj Anchil | September 16, 2024
The new Playstation 5 pro hits the tech and gaming headlines 5 years after the launch of the popular Playstation 5.
Sony
According to Sony the PS5 Pro,comes with an upgrade to a GPU that has 67 per cent more Compute Units.
Sony
The PS5 Pro console has a 28 per cent faster memory. All in all, this allows for up to 45 per cent quicker gameplay rendering.
Sony
With this PS5 pro comes with a Spectral Super Resolution and has an AI-driven upscaling.
Sony
The new Playstation also supports VRR and 8K gaming. It also has the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7.
Sony
The perennial rivals of the gaming world, the new PS5 pro will rival the Microsoft's Xbox X series.
Microsoft
The new PlayStation 5 Pro is estimated to cost around Rs 58,000.
Sony
Thanks For Reading!