A For Aura, A For Audi: Audi A6 e-tron Unveiled

By: G R Mukesh | August 04, 2024

The space for EV supremacy gets tighter as Audi lines up another jewels to its crown with the Audi A6 e-tron.

The electric car is powered by rear-mounted electric motor, that produces the top performance of 362 horsepower.

The car comes with a display on the dashboard that combines an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster with a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

The car is studded with a 94.9-kWh battery pack, and has the massive capacity of 740 Km per charge.

This powerful engine can power through from 0-100 Kmph in the matter of 5.2 seconds.

This is an all-German affair, as the Audi car will take on the BMW i5.

The Audi A6 e-tron is estimated to be priced at around Rs 85 lakh.

