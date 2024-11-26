A Dazzling Kaleidoscope Of Colours: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

By: G R Mukesh | November 26, 2024
With its unique colour options and low-slung bobber stance, the Goan Classic 350 stands out from its standard counterpart.
Our 349cc J-platform engine powers the Goan Classic 350, giving it its distinctive exhaust. With a maximum power of 20.2 bhp and a maximum torque of 27 nm,
Our 349cc J-platform engine powers the Goan Classic 350, giving it its distinctive exhaust.
Owing to the different wheel configuration and lower stance, the seat height is also more accessible at 750mm. This also means the ground clearance has taken a hit and gone lower to 170mm.
Style of Handlebars for Apes In addition to providing riders with a distinctive stance and an upright riding posture.
mid-ape handlebars also ease upper body strain and improve comfort on even lengthy rides.
Thanks For Reading!