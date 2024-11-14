A Charming Package: The Updated Skoda Octavia vRS

By: G R Mukesh | November 14, 2024
The upgraded Skoda Octavia vRS has performance at its foundation as the Czech carmaker continues to focus on fossil fuel run cars as well.
The car is a front-wheel drive with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. And can go from 0-100 Kmph in 6.4 seconds.
Inside, the car has an infotainment touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The engine used in the Volkswagen Golf GTI is also used in the upgraded Octavia vRS.
The updated car engine can give the top performance of 262 bhp and torque to 273lb ft.
The Toyota Camry and Hyundai Sonata are some of the other cars in the segment.
The Skoda Octavia vRS is estimated to be priced at around Rs 21-25 lakh.
