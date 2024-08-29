A 658 bhp Beast: Aston Martin Vantage Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 29, 2024
The new Aston Martin Vantage is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Vantage features a Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 658 bhp and 800 Nm of torque.
Inside, the Vantage boasts a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reworked center console, and optional upgrades.
The Vantage has a larger front grille, new intake vents, a wider stance, and optional 21-inch alloy wheels.
It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h.
The car offers five drive modes - Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, and Individual.
It includes advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring.
