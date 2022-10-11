900-metre long 'Mahakal Lok' Corridor inauguration by PM Modi in Ujjain

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022
PM will inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Project named as 'Shri Mahakal Loki'
Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, happens to be one of the twelve jyotirlingas
Mahakal corridor project has revived Rudrasagar Lake which was nearly pushed into oblivion
'Mahakal Lok' includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims
A light and sound system has also been developed
Installation of 108 ornate pillars showcasing Shiv Tandav shlokas as well as murals depicting stories taken from Shiv Puran
Gushing fountains
Corridor is also lined by sculptures depicting life of Lord Shiva
Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar have been erected near the starting point of corridor
Project on completion will expand temple premises area from 2.87 hectares earlier to 47 hectares
A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones
Ujjain Smart City Ltd has described project with tagline- 'Adbhut'. 'Anupam'. 'Allokik'.
First phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore
Total investment in Mahakaleshwar temple corridor redevelopment project is reportedly about Rs. 856 crore
Project is believed to boost city tourism, in association to religious sites, from 1.5 lakhs to three crores