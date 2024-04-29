9 Times Diljit Dosanjh Proved He Is A Fashion Icon

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 29, 2024
The Indian singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh is a global star, raising the popularity of the Punjabi music industry. While the singer is performing some of his super hit songs at the Dil-Illuminate Tour, let's see how he serves as a fashion icon in the music industry.
All images from Instagram | Diljit Dosanjh
The singer's fashion is a blend of trend, culture and identity. He has proved to be a fashion icon in the world of music with his versatile looks and style.
He has effortlessly slayed the all-denim look with ethnic patterns. His wardrobe has some of the dapper style and hip-hop jackets.
The Punjabi Munda never misses any fashion trend. This streetwear look is styled perfectly with the top, baggy pants, tote bag, bucket hat and shoes. His attention to every detail is evident in the style.
Apart from streetwear, the Coachella singer also graces formal-chic suit look in style.
He also likes to add print patterns cord-set to his style. Apart from stylish attire, the singer loves to accessorise his looks with jewellery and glasses.
He aced the all black look in this picture. His wardrobe features statement pieces from renowned brands around the world.
Diljit is known for styling colourful attire. He mismatches indo-western style and colours into his look.
The artist is deeply connected to his culture, making sure to add a traditional touch to his fashion. He is seen wearing sartorial statements on stage during his concert.