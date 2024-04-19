9 Places To Visit In Nashik That You Should Not Miss This Summer

By: Sunanda Singh | April 19, 2024
Panchavati, located in Nashik, is known for Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman. It is one of the most beautiful places in Nashik and is renowned for its ancient architecture.
Surrounded by hills, Shree Saptshrungi Gad's stunning scenery takes you on a spiritual journey.
Trimbakeshwar is one of the 12 jyotirlingas located in Nashik. The stunning architect Temple is surrounded by hilly areas.
Dudhsagar Falls is India's highest waterfall, located on the Mandovi River. The magnificent place is worth visiting at least once.
Anjaneri Hills is another best place to visit this summer. The beautiful place is famous for hiking.
Kalaram is the Temple of Lord Ram. The Temple is famous for its structures and rock.
Sundarnarayan is a Temple of Lord Vishnu. The Temple is another spiritual place you should visit this summer.
Pandavleni is famous for its beautiful sculptures. If you are historian then you must visit this ancient Buddhist cave.
Sri Gondeshwar Temple is situated in Sinnar. The Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the significant place in Nashik