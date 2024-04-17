9 Places In Mumbai That You Should Not Miss This Summer

By: Rahul M | April 17, 2024
The UNESCO World Heritage Site Elephant Caves in Mumbai represent Lord Shiva. They are worth visiting for their ancient rocks and architecture.
The Global Vipassana Pagoda,is a serene spiritual place that you should visit this summer to find peace and discover something worthwhile.
Kanheri Caves is renowned for its ancient paintings, sculptures, and rock carvings, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and art lovers alike.
The Gateway of India, also known as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, is a must-visit landmark representing the city of Mumbai.
The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one of Mumbai's most popular destinations, boasting a diverse range of flora and fauna that make it a great place to visit this summer.
The Haji Ali Dargah is a mosque situated in southern Mumbai and is considered one of the most beautiful and prestigious mosques in the city. Surrounding water bodies add to its allure.
Juhu Beach is considered as Mumbai's most popular beach, surrounded by the Arabian Sea and famous for its street food.
Powai Lake is a stunning water body that is definitely worth visiting at least once.
Marine Drive is a popular place in Mumbai known for its stunning nighttime views.
