9 Lesser Known Facts About Genelia Deshmukh On Her Birthday

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 05, 2024
The very gorgeous Genelia D'souza turns 36 today. On her birthday, let's dive into some facts you might not know about her
All images from Canva
The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress is a Marathi speaking Christian who is originally from north Konkan
This versatile actress was a state-level athlete, sprinter, and a national level football player in her college days
For her first advertisement, she shared a screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. They did an ad together for Parker pens. She signed three films after the success of this ad at the age of 16
Genelia was only 15 when she did her first modelling assignments where she dressed a bridesmaid at a wedding
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia met each other on the sets of their first hindi movie, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam. They fell in love and dated for nearly a decade before getting married in 2012
According to reports, Genelia is a very private person. So private that no one could even sniff Ritesih and her dating for a decade!
Genelia and Riteish have two children names Riaan and Rahyl
Genelia's first Filmfare award was in the year 2006 for a Telugu film ‘Bommarillu’