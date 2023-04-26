8 Stunning Pictures that make 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, the new National Crush of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 26, 2023
Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi or Poonghuzhali from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', is currently the new National Crush of the country. With her very Indian looks and impeccable acting chops, the young star is now ruling the hearts of cinema fans across the country. We bring you 8 stunning looks of her's from the 'PS2' promotional trail
In Devnaagri for the Press Meet in Chennai
Radiating grace and simplicity in an Anavila saree
During the Chola Tour in Coimbatore in Raji Ramniq
In this beautiful Monica Nidhii saree for 'PS2' promotion in Delhi
Perfect summer saree by Anavila
During the Chola Tour in Kochi in Raji Ramniq
Perfecting the 90s heroine vibe in this ethnic saree by Torani, during the promotional tour in Mumbai
Drop-dead gorgeous in this salwar suit by Jigar Mali
