8 Statement Jewellery donned by Bollywood actresses; that could be your complete guide for upcoming wedding season

Bhumi Pednekar multicolour jewellery would be perfect for your bandani saree or a vibrant saree
Nose ring like the one donned by Janhvi Kapoor will make you look hot in your traditional outfit; don't forget to put kajal and mascara
Priyanka Chopra's diamond and emerald necklace will accentuate your engagement lehenga outfit
Huma Qureshi's multilayered neckpiece and matching mangtika could make your lehengas stand out from the rest
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ear cuff, bangles, kadas and rings will give a boho chic vibe when you want to give your ethnic outfit, a modern touch
Deepika Padukone's broad and heavy pearl necklace will make you look like a princess when you pair it perfectly with your saree
Kiara Advani's elegant diamond neckpiece is a good example of minimalism combined with a classy look and could be worn on a modern plunging neck dress for a wedding party
Vidya Balan's exquisite earrings would look perfect on salwar kurtas and even a light saree with minimal to no print
