8 Statement Jewellery donned by Bollywood actresses; that could be your complete guide for upcoming wedding season

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar multicolour jewellery would be perfect for your bandani saree or a vibrant saree

Nose ring like the one donned by Janhvi Kapoor will make you look hot in your traditional outfit; don't forget to put kajal and mascara

Priyanka Chopra's diamond and emerald necklace will accentuate your engagement lehenga outfit

Huma Qureshi's multilayered neckpiece and matching mangtika could make your lehengas stand out from the rest

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ear cuff, bangles, kadas and rings will give a boho chic vibe when you want to give your ethnic outfit, a modern touch

Deepika Padukone's broad and heavy pearl necklace will make you look like a princess when you pair it perfectly with your saree

Kiara Advani's elegant diamond neckpiece is a good example of minimalism combined with a classy look and could be worn on a modern plunging neck dress for a wedding party

Vidya Balan's exquisite earrings would look perfect on salwar kurtas and even a light saree with minimal to no print

Thanks For Reading!

Prada to Balenciaga; 5 Trendy Luxury Bags that Bollywood Divas flaunt
Find out More