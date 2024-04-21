8 Places In Satara You Should Not Miss To Visit This Summer

By: Sunanda Singh | April 21, 2024
The Kaas Plateau, which is also known as Kaas Pathar, is situated in Satara city of Maharashtra. It is Known as the "flower valley", this place is home to a variety of seasonal flowers. It's the perfect destination to kickstart your summer trips.
Instagram/@arindam_bhattacharya_wildlife
Chalkewadi Windmill Farms is located on a plateau and is known for its stunning views. Reports suggest it is one of the largest windmill farms in Asia.
Twitter/Kunal Khole
Thoseghar Waterfall is one of the most beautiful and serene spots in Satara. The eye-catching waterfall is famous and considered one of the best tourist destinations.
Instagram/gadwat_official
Sajjangad Fort is a spiritual site located in the western part of Maharashtra. It is also an adventure place and best for hiking.
Instagram/the_vatsaru
Lodwick Point is another beautiful spot to visit. The place is full of valleys and flora, which makes it best for trekking.
Instagram/ mesoulwanderer
Kate's Point is located at the top of the hill in Satara. It is known for its greenery and natural beauty.
Instagram/pratheekpj
Ajinkyatara Fort is one of the Ancient Forts. It is a vantage point from where you can see the whole city.
X/ Pratik Munjewar
Pratapgad is another fort in Satara. If you are a history lover, then this place is for you.
X/ Lost Temple's