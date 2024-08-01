7 Yoga Asanas To Manage Diabetes

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 01, 2024
Practicing yoga can be beneficial to you in managing diabetes. Peforming Surya Namaskar can help in balacning blood sugar levels
Dhanurasan can help in regulating insulin production and improving digestion
Performing Ardha Matsyendrasana helps in twisting and massaging internal organs including pancreas. This helps in regulating blood sugar. This is also good for digestion.
Bhujangasana helps in improving spine flexibility, stimulates internal organs and aids in digestion and reduces stress
Paschimottanasana, also known as seated forward bend helps in streching your spine and hanstrings. It also stimulates the liver, kidneys, and pancreas, helping to regulate blood sugar levels.
Viparita Karani helps in good ciculation of blood. It reduces stress and it is also known to regualte blood sugar levels.
Padangusthasana (Big Toe Pose) streches hamstrings, calves, and lower back, and helps in stimulating the abdominal organs. This helpis in improving flexibility and detoxication of body, aiding in recued blood sugar levels