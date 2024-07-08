7 Yoga Asanas To Do At Home During Rainy Season

By: Rahul M | July 08, 2024
Fitness shouldn't stop despite seasonal changes. Yoga is an ideal exercise to practice at home, especially during heavy rains. Start with Kapalbhati Pranayama, a powerful breathing yoga asana for better health.
Bhujangasana, also called Cobra Pose, is a great exercise to promote respiratory health and body stretch. It focuses on the abdomen and strengthens the back and shoulder.
Adho Mukha Svanasana, or Downward Facing Dog Pose, is ideal for the entire body strength, including arms, legs, and shoulder muscles. It is best for people with migraine and fatigue.
Setu Banshasana, popularly known as the Bridge Pose, benefits body immunity system and helps in managing asthma symptoms. Further, it also promotes digestive health and reduces stress.
Naukasana or Boast Pose improves body balance and helps in reducing belly fat. Additionally, it also helps strengthen the liver.
Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, is a simple yet effective yoga asana. It relaxes your shoulders, lengthens your spine, and engages your core.
Last on the list is Vrikashasana, also known as Tree Pose. It focuses on improving body balance and strength from head to toe.
