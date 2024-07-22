7 Yoga Asanas To Boost Your Brain Health

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 22, 2024
Brain Health is crucial in carrying out day to day activities and leading a fit and active lifestyle. Padmasana Calms the mind, improves concentration, and promotes relaxation.
Vrikshasana (Tree pose) enhances focus, balance, and mental clarity.
Sarvangasana (shoulder stand) improves blood circulation to the brain, calms the nervous system, and reduces anxiety.
Halasana (Plow pose) relieves stress, calms the mind, and stimulates the nervous system.
Shirshasana (Head stand) increases blood flow to the brain, improves concentration, and enhances mental clarity.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose) reduces anxiety, relieves stress, and improves blood flow to the brain
Viparita Karni is a yoga pose that is beneficial for brain health as it helps in good circulation of blood through brain. It is the best yoga pose for pregnant woman as it helps them with blood circulation and reduced anxiety.