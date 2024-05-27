7 Workouts From Hardik Pandya's Fitness Routine

By: Rahul M | May 27, 2024
Hardik Pandya, Indian Cricket Team's ace cricketer has a rigorous workout routine. Being an athlete and representing the country on an international platform requires extreme dedication in fitness and diet. Here are some of the workouts he follows in his routine.
Beginning with warm-ups is important before you train your muscles. It helps you stretch and gets you ready to push more for the day. It also reduces the risk of injury.
Reverse lunges with overhead press. For cricketers, it important to train all set of muscles for overall strength. This workout helps in bringing stability to the shoulder area and helps in strengthening the core.
Hurdle Drills helps in improving core strength and stability. Moreover, including cardio exercises such as swimming, treadmill running will be helpful in building a good muscle mass overall.
Weight training helps in training every muscle set of your body. For cricketers, it is important to train their upper body, lower body and core everyday for great mobility and flexibility.
Hardik Pandya also took it to Instagram sharing his Pilates workout session. He mentioned how Pilates helps relax the muscles and also train them.
Along with a strict workout routine, the cricketer also has a good diet plan that includes more fibres and protein for muscle and bone strength.