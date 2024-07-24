7 Ways To Prevent Blackheads At Home

By: Rahul M | July 24, 2024
Blackheads and pores are some of the most common skin problems experienced by many of us. Opting for a salicylic acid-based cleanser can help reduce it at home
All images from Canva
It is essential to exfoliate your skin using alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) cleansers to gently remove blackheads
A clay face mask is a great remedy to reduce excess oil and skin toxins, further helping to unclog pores
Apart from clay masks, you can also incorporate charcoal masks into your skincare routine twice a week to remove impurities and blackheads
It is extremely important to remove makeup before going to bed, as sleeping with makeup on can lead to skin damage and blackheads
You can even opt for nose pore strips to treat and remove blackheads from the nose at home
Lastly, it is essential not to irritate your pores or acne as it can lead to excess skin breakage. Instead, be gentle with your skin and opt for a skincare routine
