7 Ways To Get Rid Of Itchy Scalp In Monsoons

By: Rahul M | July 10, 2024
Monsoons are here and you sure must love the weather but what it does your hair and scalp can be annoying. Do you constantly find yourself itching your scalp?
Using coconut oil on dry scalp can help you retain the moisture and it nourishes your scalp. The moisture stop itchy flakes from appearing.
Apple-Cider Vinegar is anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory due to which it helps in calming down an itchy scalp.
Using tea-tree oil can also be helpful to save yourself from an itchy scalp. It has anti-bacterial properties that instantly calms the itchiness.
Make sure you dry your hair properly in rainy season so that the dandruff does not cause more irritation.
Use sulphate free shampoos and also shampoos that purify your scalp. They will provide necessary nourishment and you will have smooth hair.
You can always use aloe vera gel on your scalp to reduce dry flakes and moisturise it. It will also give you shiny hair.