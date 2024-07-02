7 Types Of Pakodas To Savor This Monsoon

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 02, 2024
Heavy rains call for some crispy, crunchy Pakodas and Chai. Here are different types of Pakodas you can try this monsoon. Starting with, Pyaaz ke Pakode. A delicious ensemble of these Pakodas and green chutney is all you need to get cozy on a rainy day.
Palak Bhajiya is another easy Pakoda recipe you can try. Dip Palak leaves in spiced gram flour batter and deep fry till crispy. It can also make for a good side dish for dinner.
Paneer Pakodas are a popular and widely loved genre of Pakodas. Dipping slices of paneer in gram flour marination and deep frying till golden brown will give you some delicious Paneer Pakodas.
Patroda is a famous type of wadi/pakoda hailing from Himachal Pradesh. They are a little time consuming but it is worth it. Applying some spiced gram flour batter to Arbi leaves, rolling them up, steaming them and then deep frying them will give you tasty Patrodas.
Mirchi Vadi or Mirchi Bhajiya is another mouth-watering Pakodas you should definitely try.
Imagine having crispy, hot and ready to serve bread pakodas. Absolutely delicious. Stuffing two bread slices with aalu masala, dipping the halves them in gram flour batter and then deep frying them will give you tasty bread pakodas.
Moong Bhajiya are the crispiest pakodas to have. Pairing it with green chutney will make a perfect rainy day snack to have.
