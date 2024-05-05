7 Top Most Visiting Place In Himanchal Pradesh's Mandi

By: Rahul M | May 05, 2024
Mandi is situated in Himachal Pradesh. The place has many beautiful sites to behold and many religious sites. Baba Bhootnath Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of them. The ancient Lord Shiva temple is the most sacred place for spiritual lovers.
Canva
Triloknath Temple is another ancient temple considered a significant sacred monument for Hindus and Buddhists.
Canva
Parashar Lake is a pristine freshwater lake in the Mandi district. Its tranquil beauty and breathtaking views make it a perfect spot for nature lovers and peace seekers.
Canva
Tso Pema is a small town situated in the Mandi district. This tranquil place is also called Rewalsar and it is worth visiting if you love peace.
Bhimakali Temple is another spiritual site in Mandi known for its architecture.
Janjehli is a verdant paradise in Mandi. It is surrounded by lush greenery; this picturesque spot offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
X/Anushree
The Clock Tower in Mandi is another place to visit. The place consists of a small garden and a clock tower.