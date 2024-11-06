7 Tips To Stay Healthy In Changing Season

By: Rahul M | November 06, 2024

Eat a nutrition-rich balanced meal with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to help your body fight against sickness and viral fever during the seasonal change

All images from Canva

Hydration is essential. Drinking water and herbal teas prevents dehydration and keeps you warm in the changing weather

With the days getting shorter, it’s essential to maintain a consistent sleep schedule to support immune function and keep stable energy levels

Weather can be unpredictable in changing seasons, so wear layers you can adjust throughout the day to avoid overheating or catching a cold

Despite seasonal change, staying active physically and engaging in daily activities is essential to staying fit and healthy

Washing hands and maintaining hygiene reduces the risk of catching and spreading germs

Lastly, include vitamin D-rich foods into your meal, as it supports immunity, especially when sunlight is low in colder months

Thanks For Reading!

7 Must-Have Foods In Your Child's Diet To Support Healthy Growth & Nutrition
Find out More