7 Tips To Stay Healthy In Changing Season

By: Rahul M | November 06, 2024
Eat a nutrition-rich balanced meal with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to help your body fight against sickness and viral fever during the seasonal change
All images from Canva
Hydration is essential. Drinking water and herbal teas prevents dehydration and keeps you warm in the changing weather
With the days getting shorter, it’s essential to maintain a consistent sleep schedule to support immune function and keep stable energy levels
Weather can be unpredictable in changing seasons, so wear layers you can adjust throughout the day to avoid overheating or catching a cold
Despite seasonal change, staying active physically and engaging in daily activities is essential to staying fit and healthy
Washing hands and maintaining hygiene reduces the risk of catching and spreading germs
Lastly, include vitamin D-rich foods into your meal, as it supports immunity, especially when sunlight is low in colder months
