7 Tips To Prevent Hair Dryness During Winter

By: Rahul M | November 23, 2024
Hair dryness is one of the common hair issues during winter, due to cold weather, which makes our scalp dry. Here are seven tips to avoid dry hair:
Use warm coconut, argan or almond oil to massage your scalp and hair at least twice a week. This locks in moisture and prevents dryness
Use hydrating, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera or keratin to keep your hair and scalp moisturised
Wash your hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water strips your hair of natural oils
Cover your hair with a scarf, hat, or beanie to protect it from cold winds. Wear clothing with silk or satin linings to prevent friction and breakage
To prevent dryness, avoid frequent use of blow dryers, straighteners, or curling irons. If necessary, apply a heat protectant spray
Use a nourishing hair mask or deep conditioning treatment once a week to replenish moisture and lower the risk of hair dryness
Drink plenty of water and include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and biotin, like nuts, fish, and green vegetables, to keep your hair healthy from within
