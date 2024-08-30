7 Tips To Keep Your Pet Healthy

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 30, 2024
They say happy dogs are healthy dogs and it is true. Just like humans, dogs need to be taken care of too
All images from Canva
Often, considering the food and comfort you provide them makes you assume that they're in the pink of their health until the symptoms get serious. Here's how you can ensure the health of your dogs
Heartworm disease is particularly fatal amongst dogs. Make sure you provide your dog with monthly preventatives
Do not miss the annual veterinarian visits. Just like humans, your dog needs an annual checkup to ensure their body is functioning normal
It is important for your dog to exercise daily. Dogs are playful creatures. Make sure you either go for a walk for a run with them at least twice a day
Ensure your dog is socialising. It is important for your dog to be able to engage with other dogs. It is good for their mental health
It is also essential to pet-proof your house. Make sure you know what item in your hour could be toxic for your pet. Plants, medications, paint and cleaners, have a different closet for toxins so that your dog cant reach them