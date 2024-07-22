7 Tips To Avoid Contact Lens Damage To Your Eyes

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 22, 2024
TV actress Jasmin Bhasin recently suffered a severe eye injury that damaged her cornea. Turns out it was the lenses she used that caused the damage. Here are a few tips for you to follow while using contact lenses
Follow proper hygiene while using lenses. Always wash and dry your hands thoroughly before handling your contact lenses. Also clean your lenses with recommended solution before using
Don’t wear lenses longer than recommended. Dispose of lenses after prescribed period and use and don't extend their lifespan
Avoid wearing contact lenses while sleeping. This can reduce the risk of infections and corneal damage
Ensure your contact lenses are properly fitted by an eye care professional to prevent irritation and damage to the cornea.
Clean your lens case regularly with fresh solution and not water. Replace your lens every three months to avoid contamination.
Immidiately remove the lenses if you face any kind of irritation, blurred vision or discomfort in eyes due to lens. This will help in avoiding further damage to the eyes. Also, avoid wearing lenses everyday and give your eyes some break.