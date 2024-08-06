7 Tips For Single Parents: How To Balance It All?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 06, 2024
It is understandable that your kids are your only priority but it is also important to take good care of yourself in order to recharge and feel energised
All images from Canva
Make a weekly or monthly schedule for foods, activities and other events to help you manage time effectively
Do not hesitate to ask for help from friends and family. It is okay to be dependent at times. You cannot do it all alone. A little help, helps
Use apps and online tools for budgeting, meal planning, scheduling, and even connecting with other single parents for support
Encourage independence in your children from a young age. Teach your children to take on age-appropriate responsibilities. This fosters their independence and helps lighten your load
Focus on your physical and mental well-being. Practice meditation and regular physical exercise
Life as a single parent can be unpredictable. Stay adaptable and adjust your plans as needed without feeling guilty