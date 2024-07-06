7 Things You Should NOT Do Before A Workout

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 06, 2024
People often do these common mistakes before going for a workout. If continued for long, it can be harmful.
DO NOT SMOKE before a workout. It reduces oxygen intake, increases your heart rate and blood pressure. This can lead to shortness of breath and reduced exercise capacity.
Eating a large meal immediately before working out might cause pain, nausea, and fatigue. Try to have a healthy meal one to two hours before working out.
The risk of damage can rise when one engages in intense exercise without warming up first. A good warm-up gets your joints and muscles ready for the workout.
Although it's crucial to stay hydrated, consuming too much water right before an exercise session might lead to pain and cramps. Instead, hydrate yourself with reasonable amounts of water before your activity.
Static stretches performed on cold muscles might cause injury. To adequately prepare your body for your workout, choose dynamic stretches that resemble the movements of the exercises.
Alcohol consumption before to exercise can lead to decreased performance, impaired coordination, and an increased risk of injury and dehydration. Alcohol is best avoided on workout days.
