7 Superfoods To Boost Your Kidney Health

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 26, 2024
Kidney is truly a vital organ for your body. You need to take good care of it. Here are foods that will enhance your kidney function
All images from Canva
Cauliflower is a nutrient-dense vegetable that’s low in potassium and a great source of fiber, vitamin C, and folate
Rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, red bell peppers also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. They are low in potassium, making them ideal for kidney health
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and protect kidney cells from damage
Apples are high in fiber and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation, benefiting the kidneys
Low in potassium and high in phytochemicals, cabbage is a kidney-friendly food that supports overall cellular health
Known for supporting urinary tract health, cranberries help prevent infections by reducing bacteria in the urinary system
