7 Superfoods To Boost Your Kidney Health

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 26, 2024

Kidney is truly a vital organ for your body. You need to take good care of it. Here are foods that will enhance your kidney function

All images from Canva

Cauliflower is a nutrient-dense vegetable that’s low in potassium and a great source of fiber, vitamin C, and folate

Rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, red bell peppers also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. They are low in potassium, making them ideal for kidney health

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and protect kidney cells from damage

Apples are high in fiber and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation, benefiting the kidneys

Low in potassium and high in phytochemicals, cabbage is a kidney-friendly food that supports overall cellular health

Known for supporting urinary tract health, cranberries help prevent infections by reducing bacteria in the urinary system

