7 Superfoods That Purify Blood & Detox Body

By: Rahul M | September 11, 2024

Garlic, known for its antioxidant properties, is a great supplement to purify blood. Include it every day in your diet to detox your body

All images of Canva

Bitter gourd not only cleans your blood but also maintains the blood sugar level and lowers bad cholesterol in the body

Carrot is another great superfood to detox the blood. They are also beneficial for your hair, skin and eyes

One of the staples in the kitchen, turmeric offers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that support the effective detoxification of blood

Next, basil is high in natural compounds and antioxidants that are best for the purification of blood and your body

Beetroot offers an abundance of health benefits, including blood purification. It is rich in vitamins A, B, C and K, and folic acid, which supports your health

Lastly, another common ingredient in our foods, cilantro, helps in purifying toxins and reduces cholesterol in the body

