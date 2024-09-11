7 Superfoods That Purify Blood & Detox Body

By: Rahul M | September 11, 2024
Garlic, known for its antioxidant properties, is a great supplement to purify blood. Include it every day in your diet to detox your body
Bitter gourd not only cleans your blood but also maintains the blood sugar level and lowers bad cholesterol in the body
Carrot is another great superfood to detox the blood. They are also beneficial for your hair, skin and eyes
One of the staples in the kitchen, turmeric offers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that support the effective detoxification of blood
Next, basil is high in natural compounds and antioxidants that are best for the purification of blood and your body
Beetroot offers an abundance of health benefits, including blood purification. It is rich in vitamins A, B, C and K, and folic acid, which supports your health
Lastly, another common ingredient in our foods, cilantro, helps in purifying toxins and reduces cholesterol in the body
